Task Life invigorates the Great Northern Wetland of Ciego de Avila province





CIEGO DE ÁVILA, Cuba, Sep 20 (ACN) The environment of the Great Northern Wetland of Ciego de Avila, a Cuban site with international status, shows more vitality after being favored with actions included in the State program called Task Life.



This ecosystem is one of endangered and vulnerable sites along Cuba's coastal areas and adjacent keys, associated with the rise in sea level for the years 2050 and 2100.



Epifanio Núñez Arias, director of the Base Enterprise Unit of Maintenance and Hydrometry in the province, described to ACN a number of maintenance and repair works in several local dams to facilitate the exchange of waters on both sides of the dam and benefit the environmental and hydric situation, since the area is home to Cuban bird species and a varied flora.



“The rehabilitation and construction of a number of ecological passes has made it possible to maintain proper water levels for more than two years in system’s main lagoons and contributed considerably to the recovery of the local mangroves through which fresh water flows to the sea,” he remarked.



These reservoirs, and their dikes, prevent the penetration of sea water and, therefore, soil salinization, for the sake of water sources in the northern part of the province used for crop irrigation and human consumption.



Spanning 226,875 hectares, the Great Northern Wetland of Ciego de Avila is an environmental reserve for the survival of vulnerable bird species and home to diverse marine and terrestrial life.



It also harbors a breeding center for the American crocodile, which are released by the hundreds into the natural environment once they reach adulthood.