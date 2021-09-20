Vietnamese President concludes official visit to Cuba today





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 20 (ACN) The President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of that country, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ends today his official visit to Cuba, intended to strengthen cooperation between the two nations.



Today he will attend a meeting to learn about the business opportunities in the Mariel Special Development Zone, followed by a visit to the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, creator of one of the Cuban vaccines against COVID-19, Abdala, which the Asian country will import and administer to its population.



During his visit, Nguyen Xuan Phuc held official talks with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and signed several memorandums of understanding on health, foreign trade, justice, food production, and cybersecurity.



The Vietnamese president received on Sunday the José Martí Order—a high distinction awarded to heads of state and government for their contribution to peace and humanity—and paid tribute to the Cuban hero at the Monument that bears his name, in the Revolution Square.



President Xuan concludes his visit today in the city of Santiago de Cuba with the laying of a wreath at the monolith that keeps the ashes of the man who built the historic fraternal relations between the two countries, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro.



In the early 1960's, Cuba adopted the sovereign decision to establish diplomatic relations with the then Democratic Republic of Vietnam. Both countries and governments have maintained excellent relations ever since.



Havana and Hanoi have set as a common goal to ensure the irreversible nature of socialism and boost sustainable development in both countries.