Díaz-Canel returns to Cuba after CELAC Summit





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 18 (ACN) The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel returned to the island on Saturday night after an intense program of activities in Mexico, which included his participation in the VI Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and in the activities for the commemoration of the Grito de Dolores.



Upon his arrival in Havana, Díaz-Canel and the delegation that accompanied him received a warm welcome from the Member of the Political Bureau and Vice President of the Republic, Salvador Valdés Mesa.



Thus concluded days of special significance for Latin American and Caribbean integration.