Díaz-Canel answers to attempts to manipulate Cuba issue during CELAC Summit





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 18 (ACN) Speaking for the second time at the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, responded forcefully to the President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, who said he was "concerned" about the alleged situation in the island, Venezuela and Nicaragua.



Listen to your people who collected more than 700 thousand signatures against the urgent law that you imposed and changed the conditions to adjust fuel prices, evictions, reduce the role of public enterprises and modify the criminal process, a neoliberal package, replied the Cuban head of state.



Díaz-Canel recalled that neoliberalism has multiplied instability, speculation, foreign debt, unequal exchange, the tendency for more frequent financial crises, poverty, inequality and the gap between the opulent North and the dispossessed South.



Lacalle Pou pointed out in his speech that participation in CELAC does not mean that participation in the Organization of American States (OAS) will fall into disuse.



In response to these words, the Cuban president ratified that the OAS is an institution that at the service of the United States supported the attempts to isolate Cuba, military interventions in Latin America and the Caribbean, coups d'états, military dictatorships, even in Uruguay, that the United States designed to contain the resistance of the peoples of our America.



The OAS kept silent while torture was taking place in our Region and in your country, it is the one that keeps silent today when Latin Americans are repressed, murdered and disappeared, it is not in Cuba where these events occur, it is the OAS that has an unpresentable Secretary General who contributed, participated and supported the coup d'état to the government of Bolivia, in 2019, Díaz-Canel added.



And he added that this neoliberalism, Monroism and the OAS is what President Lacalle has just defended