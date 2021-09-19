Díaz-Canel expresses gratitude for solidarity with Cuba during VI CELAC Summit





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 18 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel acknowledged the support of Latin American and Caribbean nations in favor of lifting the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, which has been deliberately and opportunistically tightened under pandemic conditions.



During his speech at the 6th CELAC Summit, the President stressed that this criminal and immoral policy is a massive, evident and systematic violation of the human rights of the Cuban people, imposed by the same U.S. government that threatens, attacks and applies unilateral coercive measures against other countries in the region.



Díaz-Canel ratified in the meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), underway in the Mexican capital, that the Cuban people and government will defend the socialist State of law and social justice with all and for the good of all, as José Martí, the National Hero of Cuba, wanted.



He denounced the actions financed with U.S. federal funds that still seek to threaten the stability, integrity and sovereignty of his country.



He also thanked the people of Mexico and its president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for their deep friendship and solidarity with the island; and highlighted the support of CELAC members, who immediately understood the nature of the discrediting campaign against the Caribbean nation.



Interventionism and imperial pretensions to relaunch the Monroe Doctrine to prevent the development of our nations is another flagrant violation of the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, international law and the postulates of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, he warned.



In the face of the growing attempts to divide us, it is urgent to promote solidarity and cooperation to consolidate our strength, unity in diversity, a concept with which our Army General Raúl Castro Ruz worked tirelessly in the early days when CELAC was founded, Díaz-Canel added.



The Cuban President added that while bearing the burden of economic harassment and the limitations imposed by the government in Washington, Cuba has managed to move forward by demonstrating the soundness of its public health system and the capacity to continue cooperating with other countries.



We are proud to have produced three vaccines and two vaccine candidates (anti-COVID-19) in recent months, as a result of the dedication of our scientists and the robust system of science and technological innovation, created and promoted by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, he said.



Consider these successes as we consider them: a Latin American and Caribbean conquest, he said at the presidential meeting, and reiterated the willingness to work within the framework of CELAC on agreements for the supply and production of vaccines for interested countries, as a modest contribution to the goal of achieving universal immunization in the region as soon as possible.



He stressed that a decade after CELAC was founded, they continue building and consolidating the regional integration organization, "with the aim of recovering from the devastating effects of a pandemic that has exacerbated the multidimensional crisis that has already affected the world, reducing the huge gaps that make us the most unequal area of the planet and advancing in the welfare of our peoples".



The Cuban leader expressed his support for the dialogue without external interference taking place in Venezuela and condemned the punitive regime to which his people are subjected by imperial pretensions, as well as the sanctions against Nicaragua; and ratified the right of the Caribbean countries to receive fair, special and differentiated treatment.



He also pointed out that Cuba accompanies the claims of the Caribbean nations for reparations for the damages caused by colonialism and slavery, and emphasized that a special effort is demanded by the people of Haiti "who need our solidarity so much".



Cuba remains committed to the search for peace in Colombia, said Díaz-Canel, who reiterated his support for Argentina in its demand for sovereignty over the Falkland Islands and reaffirmed his commitment to the self-determination and independence of Puerto Rico.

Finally, he called for the revitalization of CELAC, to advance in the strengthening of the region, and said that the opportunity to continue making history should not be missed.