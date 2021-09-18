Cuba, Zero Tolerance against Human Trafficking





Havana, Sept 17 (ACN) Cuba maintains its policy of zero tolerance against any contemporary forms of slavery, including all human trafficking modalities, said Cuban ambassador Juan Antonio Quintanilla.



The island’s permanent representatives at the Geneva-based international bodies held an interactive dialog with the Special Rapporteur for contemporary slavery during the 48 Session of the Human Rights Council, in which he said that Cuba guarantees protection of victims of such serious crimes.



Cuba has cooperation deals for the on-time exchange of information with several organizations involved in the issue, including the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), the UN system and its branches in European and Latin American countries, the ambassador explained.



Cuba maintains positive cooperation relations with the International Migration Organization to guarantee full respect of the human rights of irregular migrants that may arrive in the country’s shores after wreckages on their way to the US coasts of Florida.



Cuba also offers shelter to refugees from other countries in tune with its cooperation with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Those persons are guaranteed the same benefits, economic, social and cultural rights as those of the rest of the Cuban citizens.