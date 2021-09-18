Cuba Advocates Women and Young Girls Rights





Havana, Sept 17 (ACN) The rights of young girls and women must be protected and promoted in all countries of the world, under any condition or circumstances including conflict and post-conflict scenarios, said Cuban ambassador Juan Antonio Quintanilla, permanent representative at the Geneva-based international agencies.



The rights of Women and young girls to food, appropriate housing, education, healthcare including reproductive health care are violated as well as their rights to equal participation in the economic, political and social life, said the Cuban representative while addressing the interactive dialog on the current situation of human rights of women and young girls in conflict and post-conflict situations.