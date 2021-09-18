Cuban ministry of higher education calls for participation in International Congress





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 17 (ACN) Cuban universities and the ministry of higher education have launched the call for the International Congress Universidad 2022, to be held in Havana on February 7-11 of next year.



The slogan of the event will be University and Innovation, for a Sustainable and Inclusive Development, and for the first time it will be held in a mixed modality, giving continuity to the vocation of these events as spaces for meeting, dialogue and reflection of academic authorities, professors and students.



The main activities of the Scientific Program are the forums "Higher Education and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)", "Perspectives on the future of Higher Education towards the UNESCO World Conference", "Higher Education and COVID-19" and "University and local sustainable development".



There will also be a forum of Ministers and Authorities of Higher Education and another for coordination and follow-up of the Third Regional Conference on Higher Education, CRES 2018.



The organizing committee also offers the possibility of registering in the pre-Congress courses, with current and interesting topics, taught by prestigious professors and researchers from Cuba and other countries, which will be held from January 17 to February 4, 2022 through a virtual platform and will grant academic credit, the issuance of a certificate and bibliographic material.