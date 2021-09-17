Díaz-Canel sends heartfelt birthday greetings to Cuban doctors kidnapped in Kenya





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 16 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez sent a heartfelt hug on their respective birthdays to the two Cuban doctors kidnapped in Kenya.



They are Assel Herrera Correa, a specialist in Comprehensive General Medicine from the province of Las Tunas, and Landy Rodríguez Hernández, a specialist in Surgery from the province of Villa Clara, both kidnapped in the African country in 2019.



The president pointed out on Twitter that Cuba does not forget its children and remains committed to their safe return to the Homeland.



José Ángel Portal Miranda, Minister of Public Health, posted on Facebook that he met with Assel's family during a visit to their province and conveyed to them all his support and gratitude for their trust and affection.



He added that both doctors and their families can rest assured that they Cuba is working uninterruptedly to have them back.

