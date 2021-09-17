Army General Raúl Castro Ruz bid farewell to the Cuban President before his trip to Mexico





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 16 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez arrived in Mexico City on Thursday morning to attend as guest of honor the civic-military parade for the Mexican Independence Day and the VI Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), to be held on September 17 and 18.



Army General Raúl Castro Ruz; the Vice President of the Republic, Salvador Valdés Mesa; the Secretary of Organization and Cadre Policy of the Central Committee of the Party, Roberto Morales Ojeda; and the Ministers of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and of the Interior, Army Corps General Álvaro López Miera and Major General Lázaro Álvarez Casas, respectively, went to the airport to bid him farewell.



As part of his program, the Cuban leader will meet with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to discuss several issues included in their bilateral and international agenda.



On the other hand, Cuba's presence in CELAC Summit is an expression of the Island's commitment to the unity and integration of Latin America and the Caribbean under the pro tempore presidency of Mexico.



The visit will be an opportunity to strengthen the political dialogue between both countries and their economic relations, cultural and academic ties, and investment and cooperation agreements in the fields of health, biotechnology, sports, education and tourism, among others.



The Cuban delegation also includes Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla; comrade Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Callejas, advisor to the President; and the Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz.