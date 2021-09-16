Joe Biden Prevents Cubans from Aiding their Beloved Ones, says Foreign Minister





Havana, Sept 15 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Wednesday that US President Joe Biden is depriving Cuban families from their legitimate right to help their beloved ones in need.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez wrote that with the aim of eliminating family remittances to Cuba, the current US administration repeats the fiction story used by former President Donald Trump that the Cuban government retains a large portion of the funds. https://bit.ly/2VPVCuA



In another tweet, https://bit.ly/3AgVN0W the Cuban government official said the US government acts against Cuba to meet the interests of a minority sector who takes advantage of the suffering of the Cuban people. He added that such actions aim at justifying the implementation of the blockade and 243 inhumane measures imposed by former US President Donald Trump under the COVID-19 pandemic.



On several occasions, Cuba has denounced that current US sanctions hinder the regular and institutional flow of family remittances to Cuba and strongly affect the private economic sector as well as relations with Cuban residing in the US and thwart family reunification.