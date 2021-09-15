Díaz-Canel meets with Executive Director of Pastors for Peace

HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez met on Tuesday afternoon with Gail Walker, executive director of the Interfaith Foundation for Community Organization IFCO/Pastors for Peace.



Walker talked about the decision to organize again this year the U.S.-Cuba Friendship Caravan, whose participants will continue to express their unwavering solidarity with the Cuban people in the face of the aggressive actions of the U.S. government, according to press reports.

She also held to admire Cuba’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and its results with the vaccination process.



Also present in the meeting were Samira Addrey, member of the executive of the organization and a graduate of the Latin American School of Medical Sciences; Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party; Caridad Diego Bello, head of the Office of Religious Affairs, and Noemí Rabaza Fernández, first vice-president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples.