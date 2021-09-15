Online forum FELTi 2021 for entrepreneurs and new technology leaders kicks off today





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) The digital economy, e-government, the development of infrastructure solutions, security in ICT use, and industry 4.0 are among the main topics to be addressed by the 5th Forum of Entrepreneurs and Leaders in Information Technology (FELTi 2021), which starts today.



Held online for the first time, FELTi 2021 brings together Cuban and foreign ICT-related economic actors, 32 exhibiting companies—including four foreign ones—and five forms of non-state management, Yunet Arteaga Hernández, a communications specialist of the Business Group of Informatics and Communications (GEIC), told ACN.



Organized by GEIC and the Chamber of Commerce, the conference seeks to boost the export of Cuban products and solutions, provide business opportunities, increase foreign investment, and establish networks for the development of new technology projects.



FEVEXPO, a virtual platform developed by the company Desoft and premiered in this edition of FELTi, allows sponsors and exhibitors to showcase their goods and services online in order to position themselves as leaders or referents of the digital transformation ecosystem in Cuba, along with the usual business rounds and project presentations.



Held since 2013, FELTi provides is the meeting point for professionals, entrepreneurs and leaders interested in sharing business models that enable the digital transformation of organizations in the ICT sector.