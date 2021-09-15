Vietnamese President to Pay State Visit to Cuba





Havana, Sept 14 (ACN) The president of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and member of the Politburo of that country’s Communist Party Central Committee, Nguyen Xuan Phu will pay a state visit to Cuba on September 18.



The Vietnamese head of state will hold official talks with Cuban President and Top Communist Party leader Miguel Diaz-Canel, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.



Nguyen Xuan Phu will also meet with other high-level Cuban government officials and will meet an agenda of interest during this visit, aimed at further strengthening and expanding the historic bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.



Over the past six decades Cuba and Vietnam have shared bilateral relations at the highest level, with the Asian nation being Cuba’s major investor from that part of the world.