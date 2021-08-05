China Condemns US Sanctions against Cuban Institutions and Officials





Havana, August 4 (ACN) China expressed its firm stance against the most recent US sanctions against Cuban institutions and officials and reiterated the need to end the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



The Cuban Foreign Ministry shared on its Twitter account recent statements by the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian who put forth the stance of the Chinese government against any attempt to arbitrarily impose unilateral sanctions or interfere with the internal affairs of other countries on the pretext of advocating freedom, human rights and democracy.



Below is the full text of the official statement by Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Zhao Lijian:



China firmly opposes any move to arbitrarily impose unilateral sanctions and interfere in other countries' internal affairs under the pretext of so-called "freedom", "human rights" and "democracy".



The recent US sanctions against Cuban institution and officials severely violate the basic norms governing international relations and once again demonstrate to the world the typical US-style double standard and bullyism.



As is known to all, it is the economic, commercial and financial embargo of the US that gravely impedes Cuba's efforts to improve its economy and people's livelihood, and tramples on the Cuban people's right to subsistence and development.



We urge the US to heed the universal appeal of the international community, immediately and completely lift the sanctions and embargo against Cuba, and immediately stop making excuses to engage in gross interference and destabilization.



Enough with sanctions! The right way is to support. Recently, China and many other friendly countries and international organizations have extended a helping hand to Cuba, aiding the Cuban government and people to fight the epidemic and improve people's livelihood, illustrating that true friendship stands the test of adversity.



China will continue to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen China-Cuba friendly relations and firmly support Cuba's efforts to overcome the impact of the epidemic, promote economic development and maintain social stability. Source: https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/xwfw_665399/s2510_665401/t1897357.shtml