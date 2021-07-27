Cuban President Details Government Road Map





Havana, July 26 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel said that his government has drawn up a road map based on the passing of legislations, dialog with the people and better management of public and business agendas.



Following a voluntary agricultural work session in an urban garden in the western Havana locality of Fontanar, the head of state spoke about the government’s agenda with some one hundred young people who took part at the agricultural initiative.



The adoption of laws in tune with the Cuban constitution will allow improving democracy and the people’s right for protection, said the Head of State who noted that since the Magna Carta was approved, a significant legislative process has been underway in the country and that effort must identify the priorities for these particular times.



Improving the practice of public officials and entrepreneurs is also high on the agenda, said Diaz Canel who underlined the need to improve a series of public policies related to the youths and consider the projects they can propose while keeping up the dialog to attend to their concerns.



The president recalled the July 11 riots in the country which were followed by revolutionary gatherings in support of the Cuban revolution and addressed the humanistic approach being given to young people who took participated in the riots.



Diaz-Canel, also First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party, said that several young people have been meeting these days to reflect on new and good ideas, which he described as necessary for the new generations to suggest how to build a better country.



August will witness an intense working agenda, which includes meetings with students, artists, religious leaders, scientists as part of the work being deployed by top government officials.



The President also recalled the historic deeds of July 26, 1953 and the courage of the young people who assaulted the Moncada army barracks in Santiago de Cuba that day. Looking back at history you can understand what continuity is about, far beyond any slogan, he noted.