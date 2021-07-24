Cuban Foreign Minister Meets his Mexican Counterpart





Havana, July 23 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez met on Friday with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard; both government officials ratified the good state of bilateral relations between their nations.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez said that he conveyed Ebrard his acknowledgment for his good management of actions to revitalize the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States –CELAC.



He also thanked Mexico for supporting Cuba’s demand for the lifting of the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



The Cuban foreign minister arrived Friday in Mexico to take part at the CELAC Ministerial Meeting July 24, which will pay homage to the 238 birthday of the Liberator Simon Bolivar.



The meeting will address the enhancement of the regional organization’s performance as a political coordination platform and the articulation of a regional and on-time response to COVID-19.



The Cuban delegation also includes deputy foreign minister and CELAC National Coordinator Anayansi Rodriguez; Cuban ambassador to Mexico, Pedro Nunez and other foreign affairs officials.