We will never tire of thanking the noble American people," Diaz Canel affirms





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, thanked today on Twitter the support of U.S. organizations in the fight against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government against the island.



The head of state and First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba highlighted the solidarity actions in New York City, and said that they are a beautiful hug to the Cuban people in the heart of that important city.



Regarding the initiative of the groups The People's Forum, CODEPINK and ANSWER Coalition, to put messages against the blockade of Cuba on a large illuminated sign, Diaz-Canel expressed: "We will not tire of saying thank you to the noble American people".



This week the Cuba Solidarity Movement in the United States announced the success of its campaign to send 6 million vaccination syringes to the island, of which about 2 have already arrived and they have collected 500,000 dollars as a result of the contribution of people from all parts of the United States, who identify with Cuba and are committed to the unity of both nations.