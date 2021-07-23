Cuban Communist Party expresses gratitude for Caribbean solidarity





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) Joel Queipo Ruiz, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, expressed on Thursday the appreciation of the political organization for the solidarity work developed from the Caribbean.



Participating in a virtual meeting of Latin American and Caribbean solidarity with Cuba, Queipo Ruiz affirmed that "the solidarity commitment among our peoples has its origin in dignity and firmness in the face of the pressures of imperialism".



He highlighted the Cuban cooperation in the area, where more than three thousand health collaborators have rendered their services; and also the support in the training of professionals.



He denounced the criminal economic blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, intensified with more than 240 additional measures that "damage Cuban families as never before", while intensifying the work of political and ideological subversion, a situation that has not changed with the arrival of the new President to the White House, he said.



The genocidal and interfering policy of the U.S. government towards Cuba has had its most recent expression in a destabilization campaign designed and financed from U.S. territory, he remarked.



The party leader deplored the deployment of communication technology to build the image of a social outbreak and ungovernability in Cuba to justify before the international community a humanitarian intervention, "which has no other meaning than that of military intervention", he said.



In spite of the profound impact of the blockade and the effects of the international crisis aggravated by the pandemic, Cuba is resisting and advancing, without renouncing the objective of development of the nation and the continuity of the political, economic and social project defended by the great majority of the people, he assured.



He concluded by affirming that the Caribbean will always be able to count on the eternal friendship, selflessness, gratitude and full and total support of its Cuban brothers.



During the virtual meeting, Fernando González Llort, president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), urged, in view of the growing imperialist offensive, to strengthen the movement of solidarity with Cuba in the region and its articulation through the Latin American and Caribbean Continental Network of Solidarity with Cuba.



More than twenty friends from Martinique, Haiti, Guadeloupe, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Belize, Guyana, Bahamas, Suriname and Argentina took part in the exchange and considered a plan of coordinated actions to intensify support for Cuba.