Cuban electronics industry produces high-definition TV sets





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) The Cuban electronics industry supports the expansion of digital television in the country, with the production of models of hybrid high-definition TV sets, with Chinese technology, designed especially for Cuba.



A report of the Cuban Television Information System states that the equipment is programmed for a voltage range between 90 and 240 volts, also contains in its main board the programming of the decoder box, and are prepared for the country's own humidity.



The Camilo Cienfuegos electronics industry assembles equipment of 32, 43, 55 and 58 inches, capable of receiving analog and digital television signals.



According to its director, engineer Edel Gómez, they will also begin to produce universal remote controls that can be used in these televisions and other nationally produced equipment manufactured in previous years.



The entity, so far this year, has provided more than eight thousand media to the educational system, and only in June, delivered more than 1,700 media of different types, for these centers, and those of the Public Health and chain stores.