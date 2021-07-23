Beekeepers in central Cuba boast high yields





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Jul 22 (ACN) At the end of June, beekeepers associated to the Base Apiculture Enterprise of the province of Camagüey celebrated the overfulfillment of their production target by 196 tons (t) more than planned for the first half of the year, for a total 488 t, one of the best figures in recent years for that period.



The timely transhumance of beehives to places with better flowering and more rain, in the northern coastal areas of the region, made it possible to collect 292 t.



“The more than 40 bee honey production units of the province also collected 6,397 kg of wax and 766 kg of propolis,” Segundo Fernandez Fonseca, head of technical services at the aforesaid enterprise, told ACN.



He also explained that their 12 Breeding Centers, which since 2019 hold a quality certificate issued by the Center for Apiculture Research (CIAPI), are still active, their main goal being to improve each broodstock in order to maintain the vitality of the apiary and at the same time multiply the hives that provide royal jelly and introduce in the region species deemed more resistant to weather events.



The province of Camagüey has 17,734 active hives tended by 234 beekeepers. Queen bee production is on the rise—9,249 healthy and productive insects—so the enterprise hopes to collect 850 tons of honey by the end of 2021.