Cuba Accuses Washington of Pressuring Third Countries





Havana, July 21 (ACN) The General Director for Latin America at the Cuban Foreign Ministry Eugenio Martinez told the accredited foreign press about current US pressures on Latin American nations to issue a joint statement against the Caribbean nation.



The Cuban Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter that the official denounced the pressures by Washington on regional countries.



Bruno Rodriguez, Cuban Foreing Minister condemned on his Twitter account the coercive actions and urged US State Secretary Antony Blinken to admit their participation in such pressures.

