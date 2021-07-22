Good results in clean energy production in central Cuba





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Jul 21 (ACN) Power generation from renewable energy sources performed well in the province of Cienfuegos in the first semester of 2021, as it contributed 5.2% of the region’s consumption in the period.



Amaury Ojeda Fernández, director of the Base Unit of Renewable Energy Sources in the provincial Electricity Enterprise, told ACN that, up to June, clean energy fuels provided 18,844.7 MW/h, led by photovoltaic parks (3.9%).



“We saved some 5,547 tons of fossil fuels, which is good for the environment, since it meant 16,131 less tons of carbon dioxide going to the atmosphere,” he said. “The province has an installed power capacity of 60 MW, distributed among hydraulic generation (2.4 MW), sugarcane biomass (39 MW) and photovoltaic energy (18.6 MW peak).”



Cienfuegos is home to six solar stations and seven mini-hydroelectric plants operating for the grid, as well as solar panels in some of its municipalities.



In 2020, the province remained Cuba’s top producer of electricity from clean energies such as solar energy, thanks to its advanced technology and high efficiency facilities.



