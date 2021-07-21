Cuba Denounces US Media Campaign at Regional Bloc Meeting





Havana, July 20 (ACN) Cuban deputy foreign minister Anayansi Rodriguez denounced the media campaign financed by the United Nations to inflict chaos on the island.



Rodriguez made her denunciation at the Meeting of National Coordinators with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean Countries (CELAC).



On her Twitter account the Cuban government official said that she referred to a destabilizing and political campaign funded by the US which she described as an action of interference with the Cuban people’s life.



Rodriguez said she trusted the support of Cuba by the CELAC and its member states respect for the basic principles of justice aimed at keeping the region an area of peace.



Cuban authorities have proven with irrevocable evidence the direct links between the riots that took place July 11 on the island and US federal and state agencies which funded and technically backed those who conspired against the stability of the island nation.