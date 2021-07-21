Cuba calls for end to hostility against Cubans in the U.S. for promoting rapprochement





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 20 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, called today on Twitter for the cessation of hostile actions against Cubans living in the United States who promote better ties between the two nations.



Rodriguez Parrilla stressed that the increase of threats by extremist sectors in Florida against citizens of Cuban origin who live in the North American country and oppose an intervention in Cuba is worrying.



Cubans living in the United States, who support the rapprochement between Washington and Havana, have denounced that an extremist sector of the island's emigration, established mainly in the city of Miami, carries out frequent hate attacks to contain their initiatives.



An example of this is the aggressions in Florida against the Bridges of Love project, in the midst of activities to demand an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



Likewise, as a result of the recent protests that have taken place in isolated places in the Caribbean nation, this hostile sector of the emigration, which supports a military intervention against Cuba, is increasing its hateful actions against those who continue choosing harmony between the two countries.

