Cubans in Canada Donate Medical Items to the Island





Matanzas, July 19 (ACN) Cubans residing in Canada shipped some 90 kilos of medical items to Cuba to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation was received at Havana’s Julio Trigo hospital.



The donation included facemasks, urinary catheters, some 800 syringes, vitamins, antioxidants and other drugs to treat COVID-19 patients. This is a first shipment to be followed by others already announced.



Maury Betancourt, vice director of medical assistance in Cardenas city, told reporters that the shipment arrival was coordinated by the local Artists and Artisans Association, of which the donors were members who now live in Canada.



“We appreciate this humane gesture in the name of all the health personnel and the patients who will be benefitted; we are willing to receive any assistance from people or organizations who decide to support the Cuban people in their fight against the pandemic,” the doctor said.