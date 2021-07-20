After passage of Elsa, Cuban reservoirs exceeded 70 % of filling level





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) The National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH by its Spanish acronym) confirmed that after the passage of tropical storm Elsa through Cuba, the country's reservoirs stored 166,886 cubic hectometers, for a 72.7 % of fullness.



According to statements made by INRH president Antonio Rodriguez Rodriguez to Granma newspaper, in the Almendares-Vento basin the percentage of the average was 97.7; in Ariguanabo, 51%; in Cuenca Sur 58% and in Jaruco, 64%.

On July 6, a daily average of 18.2 millimeters (mm) of rainfall was registered, for an accumulated for the month of 32.4 mm.



The INRH information indicates that between July 2 and 5, the western provinces averaged 2.6 mm of rainfall; in the central provinces the accumulated rainfall was 17.4 mm; and in the eastern part of the country the rain gauges registered 15.9 mm.



By provinces, the highest rainfall was registered in Sancti Spiritus (where the country's largest reservoir, the Zaza dam, is located), with 40.1 mm, Santiago de Cuba also with 40.1 mm; Granma (27.1 mm) and Ciego de Avila (22.7 mm).