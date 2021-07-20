All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba participates at Session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) Cuban ambassador to UNESCO, Yahima Esquivel Moynelo, participated today in the event "Education, Heritage and Sustainable Development", which is taking place during the 44th Session of the World Heritage Committee of the specialized agency of the United Nations.

According to the Cuban foreign ministry's website (Cubaminrex), Esquivel Moynelo stressed in her speech that education is at the heart of Cuba's integrated heritage management model, which promotes culture as a driver of sustainable development.

She also presented Cuban experiences and practices in the implementation of the 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage in Education for Sustainable Development.

