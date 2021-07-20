Cuba to receive PAHO donation to support response to COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) A donation from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), with supplies to support the response to COVID-19, will arrive in Cuba in the coming days, the regional office of that entity reported on Twitter.



According to the information, the aid consists of 12 tons of medicines, laboratory tests and face shields.



Cuba is currently facing a third outbreak of COVID-19, with high daily infection figures, with the western province of Matanzas as the epicenter of the epidemic in the country.



Health ministry confirmed today that in the first 18 days of July, a total of 94,447 patients have been diagnosed with the virus, and 664 have died of associated complications.



In the midst of this situation, the country is advancing in the vaccination process, with more than 8,146,748 doses of the anti-COVID-19 drugs Soberana 02 and Abdala developed in the nation.