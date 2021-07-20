Cuban president thanks CELAC for donation of 800,000 syringes





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, president of Cuba, thanked today the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) for the donation of 800, 000 syringes for the vaccination against COVID-19.



Cuban leader who is also first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba highlighted on Twitter the solidarity gesture of support from the integrationist bloc, chaired by Mexico, which is part of its regional plan to fight the pandemic.



According to Prensa Latina, the aforementioned contribution to the Caribbean island is added to the deliveries of mechanical ventilators and vaccines to other countries, as part of the CELAC strategy to counteract the impact of the health emergency caused by the epidemic.



Cuba, in the midst of a third outbreak of COVID-19, is making progress in the vaccination process against the disease, with more than 8,146,748 doses of the drugs developed in the country, Soberana 02 and Abdala.