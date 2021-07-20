The future of the homeland also lies in Cuban universities, Diaz-Canel asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) On the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Ministry of Higher Education (MES by its Spanish acronym), Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated the professors, workers and students of that educational level, and said that the future of the Homeland also lies in the universities.



On Twitter, the head of state and first secretary of the central committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) expressed that he warmly remembers his years of work in that ministry, which brought him closer to higher education institutions.



The MES, created on July 19, 1976, is in charge of directing Higher Education in Cuba, with the objective of applying educational policy at the higher education level and directing it methodologically.



According to the institution's executives, this 45th anniversary will be dedicated to Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, on his 95th birthday, and to the 8th Congress of the PCC.