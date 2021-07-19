Perceptible earthquake in eastern Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) At 9:33 pm on Sunday, July 18, 2021, the network of Cuban National Seismological Service stations recorded an earthquake reported as perceptible, located at coordinates 19.693 degrees north latitude and -75.484 degrees west longitude, with a depth of 16.3 km.



It had a magnitude of 4.1 and was located 42 km southwest of the town of Niceto Perez, Guantanamo province. This is the seventh perceptible earthquake of the year 2021.



Until the closing of this information, reports of perceptibility have been received from several localities of the province of Guantánamo and Santiago de Cuba.



As of the closing of this information, no material and human damages have been reported.