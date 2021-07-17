Cuban Foreign Minister Denounces Cyber-attack





Havana, July 16 (ACN) Cuba’s Foreign Ministry denounced on Friday that its official website www.minrex.gob.cu was the target of a cyber-attack since July 11 followiong the riots occurred in several Cuban cities.



According to the Foreign Ministry denunciation on its Twitter account, the attack generated a large number of false accesses to the website, which damages the performance of its servers. The attacks come from 34 different I.P. addresses in the U.S., France, the U.K. and Turkey.



Such action is part of the information and cyber war unleashed against Cuba with funds from the United States, the Cuban Foreign Ministry says in another message.