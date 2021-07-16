Cuba must be even better prepared in the face of the global increase in COVID-19 cases, Cuban PM asserted





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (ACN) Cuban prime minister Manuel Marrero Cruz called to continue reviewing and updating the Cuban medical protocols for the confrontation of the COVID-19, in view of its current national and international behavior.



It was at the meeting on Thursday of the Temporary Working Group for the prevention and control of the pandemic, which was headed by the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.



The Head of Government referred to a recent communication from the World Health Organization (WHO) in which it warns that the Delta strain (originally detected in India) is already present in 111 countries and predicts that it will be the predominant strain worldwide in a generalized manner, if it is not already.



In view of these estimates, we have to be prepared for a substantial increase of cases worldwide and its impact in Cuba, said Marrero Cruz, who insisted on paying close attention to the protocols for the classification of patients by age, comorbidities and other characteristics, as well as those at low and high risk.



He reiterated the need to make more use of the international practice of home admissions with the protocol advocated by the President of the Republic, which includes daily visiting, timely dispensing of medicines and effective communication channels between the patient and his family with the medical service.



Authorities from the country's 15 provinces and the special municipality of Isle of Youth reported on the situation in their territories.