Diaz-Canel denounces US attempt to destroy Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (ACN) The United States has failed in its efforts to destroy Cuba despite having wasted billions of dollars to achieve it, said Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, today.



On Twitter, the leader stressed that if president Joseph Biden had a sincere humanitarian concern for the Cuban people, he could eliminate the 243 measures implemented by president Donald Trump.



Included in them are the more than 50 sanctions cruelly imposed during the pandemic, their lifting could be a first step towards the end of the blockade, he added.



A failed State is that which, in order to please a reactionary and blackmailing minority, is capable of multiplying the damage to 11 million human beings, ignoring the will of the majority of Cubans, Americans and the international community, the Cuban president pointed out.



In the United States, due to the inefficiency of its government, many of the 600,000 people killed by Covid-19 could not be saved; it also has a shameful record of wars and violence; brutal repression and murders of citizens by the police; racism and violations of human rights, he recalled.



Diaz-Canel used the hashtags #EliminaBloqueo and #VamosAVerComoTocamos in his posts reaffirming Cuba's position to defend its sovereignty and achieved rights.