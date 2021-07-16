Cuba thanks the international community for its support





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (ACN) Cuba is grateful for the many expressions of support that come from different corners of the world, said Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister.



On Twitter, the Cuban diplomat said that personalities, government leaders, representatives of solidarity movements and different organizations and Cubans abroad raise their voices in favor of this heroic island.



During this week in a statement, the Bolivian foreign ministry expressed its solidarity with the Caribbean nation in relation to the events that took place, "a situation that affects the political and social stability of this country, disturbing the peaceful coexistence of this brave people".



Likewise, he stressed that the global economic crisis affecting the entire planet is reflected with greater impact in a country that is the object of an inadmissible and flagrant violation of human rights, the blockade.



The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) expressed its full support to the Cuban people and government in the face of the continuous discrediting campaigns and attempts to provoke a social outburst to justify an external intervention, organized and financed by the government of the United States.



At the same time, Alberto Fernandez, president of Argentina, also expressed his opinion regarding the situation on the island and pointed out that "they are doing incalculable damage to Cuba, they prevented it from having access to respirators. There is nothing more inhumane in a pandemic than blocking a country economically".



And from Russia, the deputy of the State Duma (lower house), Elena Panina, denounced the threats and sobering calls from the United States on how the Cuban authorities should behave.



The National Union of Former Scholarship Holders in Cuba "Carlos Fonseca" also reaffirmed its brotherhood and militant solidarity -strong and unwavering- with the Cuban people and its Socialist Revolution.