World Parliamentarians Back Cuba against Destabilizing Attempts





Havana, July 15 (ACN) Numerous lawmakers from around the world have conveyed their support to the Cuban people and government amidst recent destabilizing attempts and the US-led media-based political operation against the island.



The chairman of Nicaragua’s Parliament Gustavo Eduardo Porras wrote in a message that upon learning of the events in Cuba they expressed their conviction that such action will never get through in free and patriotic nations who defend their sovereignty and self-determination.



European lawmakers also condemned the criminal US policy against the island. “Cuba is facing an asphyxiating blockade imposed by the United States and condemned by the United Nations. The blockade thwarts the shipment of food, medical equipment and funds to Cuba, which needs the blockade to be lifted and does not need any humanitarian corridor, said European lawmaker Marc Botenga in his Twitter account.



Spanish parliamentarian Manu Pineda also expressed his support to the Cuban Consul in the Canary Islands, in the face of the new media aggression. And Sira Rego also an European lawmaker and spokesperson of Spain Izquierda Unida party said that despite the US blockade of Cuba, the island has been able to face the pandemic and develop its own vaccines. The Cuban people needs respect for their sovereignty, she noted.



The president of the Multi-party Group on Cuba at the British Parliament Grahame Morris wrote on Twitter that the situation crated in Cuba is the result of six decades under the US blockade along with the most recent sanctions imposed by the former US Donald Trump administration, along with the impact by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Bolivian lawmaker Hector Arce who leads the Parliamentary Friendship Group expressed his solidarity with the Cuban president and rejected the interfering attempts by the United States to overthrow a legal and democratically elected government.