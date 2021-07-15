Educational sector a permanent actor of the health intervention against COVID-19





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Jul 15 (ACN) More than a hundred schools in the province of Sancti Spiritus will function as vaccination sites in the health intervention soon to start in the region for everyone over 19 years of age with the Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines.



Andrei Armas Bravo, Provincial Director of Education, pointed out to ACN that these schools will also provide their own personnel and resources to the process.



“We selected and prepared the best premises, taking into account their conditions in terms of furniture, drinking water, shoe-sanitizing mats and hand hygiene facilities, computers, fans and TV sets to make the stay of patients and workers alike more pleasant,” he said.



Education workers have been involved in the COVID-19 response since the beginning of the pandemic in the province, and their contribution is decisive in both the isolation centers and the quarantine zones, where they have also served as messengers.



Armas Bravo stressed that these schools will be involved in this effort for as long as needed, as they are committed to the hard task they are duty-bound to undertake.



The province will have over 460 vaccination sites, both in the main cities and in the most remote mountain areas, a sign of the nation's efforts to immunize all Cubans against SARS-CoV-2.