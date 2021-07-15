Cuba: A call to Peace and Solidarity against Hatred





Havana, July 14 (ACN) Cuban President and top Communist Party leader Miguel Diaz Canel called for solidarity and peace to prevent hatred from invading the Cuban souls.



“We cannot allow our separation and fracture by those who do not want the best for our homeland; our problems must be solved by Cuban within the revolution, so we have to defend our peace by calling for the unity of all families, institutions and by setting up a creative resistance and solidarity among all countrymen and towards the world,” said the Cuban president.



President Diaz-Canel made his statements during a televised appearance along other top government officials who presented the most recent government policies and considered the causes of the July 11 protests.



Our society does not generates hatred, but solidarity and these protestors acted with hatred, they announced lynching and assaults of public places, they also acted against the constitution and laws and they will be submitted to the legal norms according to the circumstance, the president note.



The Cuban president also rejected all fake news posted on social media saying that there is a permanent call to carry out violent acts in Cuba.