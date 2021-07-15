Cuba Sets up New Tariff System for the Import of Food, Drugs and Toilet Items





Havana, July 14 (ACN) Cuban authorities announced on Wednesday a temporarty and exceptional tariff system for the import of Toilet items, food and medications.



Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said that up to December 31st the government will allow the import by passengers of such products with no value limits and free of tariffs. Any limitations will be set by the airline companies.



The premier noted that the exeptional measure excludes all kinds of imports with commercial aims.



The Cuban customs policy thus far allowed passengers to bring up to 10 kilos of medications free of charge. .