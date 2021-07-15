Machado Ventura meets to discuss COVID-19 situation in eastern Cuba





GUANTÁNAMO, Cuba, Jul 14 (ACN) Rebel Army Commander José Ramón Machado Ventura met Tuesday with authorities of this province to discuss the epidemiological situation, evaluated as very complex.



In his capacity as deputy to the Cuban Parliament for the easternmost region of Cuba, Machado Ventura asked about the main indicators in the fight against COVID-19, after 325 positive cases were reported on Tuesday.



Roílder Romero Frómeta, provincial health director, explained that since the third outbreak on May 23, 4,495 confirmed infections have been diagnosed, whereas the death toll reached 30, for a lethality index of 0.32.



“In view of the high number of positives, owing to more aggressive and contagious strains, the isolation capacities are being expanded. There are already 59 centers with 9,444 beds for confirmed and suspected patients, and the number of facilities for serious cases has increased to 16,” he remarked.



Mr. Machado Ventura inquired about the situation of 39 pregnant women currently admitted and the prophylactic care they receive, taking into account their vulnerability. Likewise, he received information about the 349 infected children in the province.



He also called for keeping family doctors and nurses in their offices, since their work prevents more patients from reaching the secondary care stage.



Machado Ventura reiterated the serious problems caused by COVID-19 to the country and called everyone to work harder to overcome the present situation marked by the U.S. blockade and the attacks orchestrated and paid by Imperialism.