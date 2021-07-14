Cuba Denounces Subversive US-led Media Campaign





Havana, July 13 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced a US promoted media campaign aimed at destabilizing the island nation.



In a press conference Tuesday, minister Rodriguez said that Washington has allocated hundreds of millions of dollars to interfere with the internal affairs of Cuba and to unsuccessfully feed a political opposition to inflict disorder and instability, fracture constitutional order on the island.



With that aim, the US administration has resorted to high-tech tools and taking advantage of the harsh social conditions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic on the world and thus make shameless and obscene manipulation of data.



The US operation using federal funds was strengthened on June 15 and “I accuse the US administration for being directly involved and being full responsibility in the July 11 events in Cuba,” said the Cuban foreign minister.



It was on June 15 that the S.O.S Cuba call was issued in New York and they made it into an active twitter hashtag in an effort to block the UN denunciation of the US blockade of Cuba, but the attempt resulted unsuccessful.



The slogan was launched by a US company based and registered in Florida, said Rodriguez and he went on to accuse the republican government of Florida State of being involved and financing such actions.



The company found its main political operators in persons like the directives of ADN Cuba, a project aimed to communications war against Cuba which was designed by the US government and funded by USAID.