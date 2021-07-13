Cuban university community rejects destabilization attempts in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) Cuban ministry of higher education (MES by its Spanish acronym) and its network of institutions issued on Monday a statement of support for the position of the Revolutionary Government in the face of destabilizing attempts promoted by the enemies of Cuba and its people, with the aim of provoking a social outburst.



Higher Education is standing up to fight in defense of the Homeland and the Revolution; the country has a network of universities and science and technological innovation entities, which support the Cuban social project and actively participate in the construction of a prosperous and sustainable Socialism, the text stresses, published on the official website of the MES.



The document expresses the energetic rejection of the authorities and the entire university community to the criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the U.S. government and which is increasing in the midst of a severe global economic crisis aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Regarding the genocidal imperial policy against Cuba, it points out that the Higher Education system has been severely damaged, and among the main effects it mentions the difficulties in access to technologies and equipment for teaching and scientific research and for the acquisition of supplies, means and instruments, and the income not received for services.



We resolutely support the call of the first secretary of the central committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, to defend our streets, independence, sovereignty and the socialist project of emancipation, reads the declaration of the MES and its network of institutions.



Among the many tasks, the text emphasizes the work of professors, workers and students, as volunteers, in isolation centers, blood donations, the contribution to food production, their participation in active research, the modeling of the epidemiological situation in the territories, the digitalization of PCR and vaccination processes.