Cuban FM rejects position of president of Brazil





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, rejected the stance of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who made assessments on Twitter about the alleged situation in Cuba.



The president of Brazil should correct his negligent actions that contribute to the regrettable death of millions of Brazilians by COVID-19 and to the increase in poverty, the Cuban foreign minister said on the same platform.



Bolsonaro published on Monday a message in which he allegedly offered all support and solidarity to the Cuban people and in which he called for democracy to "flourish" in the Caribbean nation.



Last Sunday, a series of demonstrations took place in Cuba related to an escalated level of systematic provocation promoted by the counterrevolution.



Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the central committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, said on Monday in an appearance on national television that the country does not need a humanitarian intervention, as it defends peace and not violence.



Cuban leader rejected the disorder, vandalism and delinquency of those who wanted to provoke a social outburst in the country.