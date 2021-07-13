Cuban Workers Federation condemns acts of disorder in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) Cuban Workers Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym) rejected Sunday's protests that took place in several Cuban cities as part of the media campaign to discredit the Cuban government.



In the statement issued, the trade union movement expresses its unconditional support to the revolutionary and patriotic response of the people and ratifies the commitment of the labor collectives to increase efficiency in the production of goods and services and to defend the Revolution.



The organization, which since 1959 has been involved in the construction of a more equitable society, denounced the humanitarian intervention matrix promoted by mercenaries, under the pretext of the situation generated by the pandemic and the limitations caused by the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States.



Cubans know its true purpose and we express that we do not want such "help", what Cuba needs is the elimination of the blockade, added the statement published today on the website of the newspaper Trabajadores.



On the other hand, the CTC rejected Washington's stance to provoke a social outburst in the Caribbean nation, based on the tightening of the hostile policy and the adoption of 243 measures dictated during the administration of Donald Trump, which hinder the economic and social progress of the country.



Likewise, the Workers Federation of Cuba thanked the trade union organizations and friends of the world for the messages of solidarity and support to the social project of the Cuban revolution.