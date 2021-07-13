On Twitter, Latin American political leaders support Cuba and its Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) Several political and social leaders of the Latin American left sent today, on Twitter, supporting messages to the people of Cuba and its Revolution, after the destabilization attempts started last Sunday with the backing and financing of the U.S. government.



In that social media, indigenous leader Evo Morales, first president of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, called the White House's position of double standards, accusing the Cuban government of not listening to its people, while Washington ignores the world demand in the United Nations to put an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade

.

In another tweet, the former Bolivian president expressed his solidarity with the Cuban government and the Revolution and highlighted the scientific advances of the Caribbean nation in the fight against COVID-19, especially the development of the Abdala vaccine.



For his part, the Venezuelan president wrote: Brothers and sisters, in good times and in bad, who reiterated the support of the Bolivarian nation to Cuba.



Likewise, on the same social media, the leader of the Brazilian Workers' Party and former president of that country Luis Inacio Lula da Silva called on the U.S. government to put an end to the meddling policy against Cuba and branded as inhumane the tightening of sanctions against Havana in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.