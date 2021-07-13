Raúl Castro attends Communist Party Political Bureau meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) Yesterday, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba held a meeting chaired by comrade Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee and President of the Republic, with the participation of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz.



During the meeting, the partcipants discussed the provocations orchestrated by counterrevolutionary elements, organized and financed from the United States for destabilizing purposes.



The members of the highest party body also discussed the exemplary response of the people to comrade Díaz-Canel's call to defend the Revolution in the streets, which made it possible to defeat the subversive actions.