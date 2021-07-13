Cuban Army Forces Ministry expresses support to the Revolution and government





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) The members of the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR) expressed their support for the Cuban Revolution and government, in defense of the independence and sovereignty of the Homeland, in the face of the interference and destabilizing attempts of the United States.



From its official Twitter profile, MINFAR recalled the work of the Commander-in-Chief, Fidel Castro, as the main promoter of the non-negotiable principles of the Cuban Revolution since the triumph of January 1, 1959.



"The Revolutionary Armed Forces, #FarCuba, as #FidelCastro taught us, always by the side of the people and in defense of their interests. The principles, independence and sovereignty of the Homeland are not negotiated or ceded without fighting until victory. #Cuba #PatriaOMuerte," MINFAR tweeted.



On the social network itself, MINFAR reiterated its commitment to the revolutionary government, its statements and orientations, and its full confidence in the people and the country's top leadership to resist the enemy's aggressions.



"The Revolutionary Armed Forces #FarCuba, fully support the statements and orientations of the Revolutionary Government. We have complete confidence in the capacity of the #CubanRevolution and the people of #Cuba to resist and defeat the onslaughts of the enemy. #WeWillWin," MINFAR wrote.



The conquests achieved we will never surrender them. At your orders!", Cuban fighters said in support of the statements made by the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, on the aggressions suffered by Cubans financed by the White House government.



"Comrade @DiazCanelB: the fighters of the Revolutionary Armed Forces #FarCuba, always on the side of this #Revolution of the humble and for the humble. The conquests achieved we will never surrender. at your orders! #LasCallesSonDeLosRevolucionarios #PatriaOMuerte," MINFAR published.