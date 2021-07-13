Díaz-Canel: We stand for peace, not violence





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, said that Cuba does not need a humanitarian intervention, since the country defends peace and not violence.



During a press conference before the national media at the Palace of the Revolution, the President insisted that a real need of this nation is the withdrawal of the 243 additional measures of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade and the definitive repeal of that genocidal policy.



To his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, he replied that the Cuban government is focused on listening to the people, and asked him to listen to the condemnation of the blockade by millions of people, both Cubans and Americans.



The aid that arrives from brotherly countries we will accept, it is sincere, legitimate and emancipating, Diaz-Canel stressed, but we will not admit the interference intentions.



He added that with their destabilizing attempts, once again the Yankee arrogance fails, because Cuba is not alone and the United States continues to isolate itself.



The Cuban head of state said that this people deserve admiration and respect, as well as to be able to work and create in peace.



We do not encourage civil war, but we have the legitimate right to defend the Revolution, and we are not willing to surrender this work or sovereignty, he ratified in allusion to his call this Sunday to confront disturbances in the country.



The President rejected the disorders, vandalism and delinquency of the counterrevolutionaries who wanted to provoke a social uprise.



He recalled that the leaders of those mercenary actions called for lynching and foreign intervention, and those who participated in the criminal acts will be brought to justice.



Meanwhile, he concluded, Cuba will maintain its permanent effort to confront the pandemic and to advance in its economic and social development.



Díaz-Canel denounced the day before the campaigns encouraged by mercenaries to provoke a social explosion in Cuba and called on the revolutionaries to confront in the streets those provocations, promoted in a cowardly, subtle and opportunistic manner by those who support the U.S. blockade.