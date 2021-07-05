Elsa near Cayo Largo del Sur. Tropical Cyclone Warning Number 23





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) During the last hours, the clouds and rains of tropical storm Elsa have affected the central region, which have become strong and intense in some localities, with the highest accumulated today in the province of Sancti Spiritus.



The meteorological station of El Jibaro, has reported since 8 am yesterday a total of 283 millimeters, of which 271 millimeters between 5 and 11 am, while in Topes de Collantes, in the Escambray, 211 millimeters have accumulated since 8 am yesterday, with an accumulation of 191 millimeters in the last 6 hours.



The pluviometric network of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources reported 35 rains above 50 millimeters, of which 10 exceeded 100 millimeters in 24 hours up to 8:00 a.m., in Santiago de Cuba, Granma and Sancti Spiritus provinces.



At noon today, the center of tropical storm Elsa was estimated at 21.6 degrees north latitude and 81.4 degrees west longitude, close to Cayo Largo del Sur, in Los Canarreos archipelago.



Elsa keeps its course to the northwest, at about 22 kilometers per hour and has maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts, and the central pressure is 1006 hectoPascal.



In the next 12 to 24 hours, tropical storm Elsa will continue on a northwesterly course, with a similar speed of translation. It should make its landfall, in the afternoon of today, by the Zapata Swamp, on the southern coast of Matanzas. This system should have a subsequent weakening as it moves inland.



Clouds and rains will continue affecting the central region of the country, which will continue to be heavy and intense in some localities, mainly in mountainous areas. These precipitations will extend to the western region with the advance of the system, during the afternoon of today. Although precipitation has decreased over the eastern region, showers and thunderstorms are possible, far from the center of Elsa, produced by its outermost circulation.



As it approaches Matanzas province, winds will gradually increase in strength, with speeds between 60 and 75 kilometers per hour, and higher gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour. These winds will extend to the provinces of Mayabeque, Havana and Artemisa, with the transit of Elsa over western Cuba.



Swells will continue along the entire southern coast of Cuba, with light coastal flooding from the southern coast of Matanzas to the Gulf of Guacanayabo. On the north western coast, there will be strong swells, starting with light coastal flooding from the evening, in low lying areas of that coast.



The next tropical cyclone warning will be issued at 3:00 p.m. today, Monday.